Surat to get enhanced air connectivity: Jayant Sinha

Minister for state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha has said that Surat will soon be connected to several cities through air route. Sinha, who inaugurated services of SpiceJet between Surat and Delhi, has assured that the airport in Surat will be soon turned into an international one.
“We need to connect Surat airport with many more cities. We will soon add Surat from Patna and Ranchi. Further, we will also add Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru with Surat in coming days,” he said.
Addressing a gathering, Sinha assured that work on expansion of runway of the Surat airport and terminals will also begin to convert it into an international one.
“We will soon expand runway, improve terminals and add many more flights to Surat airport. Airport Authority of India will begin expansion of runway. We will soon begin work to make it an international airport,” he added.
He said an international flight to Sharjah or Dubai will also begin from Surat. From today, SpiceJet relaunched twin daily direct flights on the Delhi-Surat-Delhi route.
(PTI)