Star Cruises debuts triple homeport deployment of SuperStar Virgo in Hong Kong, Manila, Kaohsiung

Star Cruises has announced the debut triple homeport deployment of its flagship, SuperStar Virgo in Hong Kong, Manila and Kaohsiung with the launch of the “Golden Triangle Journey”. In response to the demand, Genting Hong Kong, the parent company of both Dream Cruises and Star Cruises, announced the return of SuperStar Virgo to homeport in Hong Kong in March 2017.
“We are very excited to unveil the first-ever Golden Triangle Journey, a new itinerary pioneered by Star Cruises that connects four scenic cities in Asia – Hong Kong, Manila, Laoag and Kaohsiung – across a six day/five night cruise. In 2013 and 2015, Star Cruises launched the Hong Kong – Kaohsiung itinerary, which was well-received by travellers from Hong Kong; in 2017 we are taking this itinerary up a notch and extending the journey to Manila – the East-meets-West cultural melting pot – as well as Laoag, known for its natural landscape and white sand beaches,” said Ang Moo Lim, president, Star Cruises.
“This unique and brand-new itinerary allows travellers to enjoy a relaxing holiday filled with gastronomic delights, cultural heritage and sunny beaches without the hassle of transits. We look forward to collaborating with travel and tourism institutions in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines on the promotion of Golden Triangle Journey to international tourists as the hottest new cruising choice,” added Moo.
“The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is excited about SuperStar Virgo’s latest itinerary, featuring Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines as a triple homeport. This deployment reflects the effectiveness of Asia Cruise Cooperation in enhancing the development of cruise tourism in the region, and the benefits it has for the member ports through their strong ties and mutual support. The HKTB looks forward to welcoming more cruise visitors to Hong Kong and showing them the best holiday experiences the city offers,” stated Anthony Lau, executive director, HKTB.