SpiceJet to offer visa services for Indians travelling to Dubai

No-frills airline SpiceJet will provide visa services for Indian passengers travelling to Dubai on its flights. All Indian passport holders travelling to Dubai on SpiceJet and holding valid round trip tickets can avail the visa service. It would be available for 14 days as well as 30 days tourist visas. “The visa service is available at a competitive rate starting from INR 5,412 per passenger,” the airline said in a release.
The airline, in association with Cozmo Travel World, would help passengers with their UAE visa application. SpiceJet operates 10 daily flights to Dubai. According to the release, the visa processing fee for the facility is non-refundable and passengers have to comply with all the requirements of the UAE visa authorities.
Commenting on the initiative, Shilpa Bhatia, senior vice president (commercial), SpiceJet, said, “It would help the airline get closer towards establishing a one-stop-shop citizen-centric service delivery model while enhancing the customer’s travel experience.”
SpiceJet flies to 46 destinations, including seven international ones, and operates an average of 342 flights every day.