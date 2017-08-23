Speedwings and AP Tourism empower tourism professionals with training and certification programmes

Speedwings Aviation Academy, the first and only IATA authorised training centre in Andhra Pradesh recently graduated 30 youths in the IATA certification programme. Aiming to develop quality tourism and services, AP Tourism Authority in collaboration with Speedwings developed the internationally recognised ‘IATA Serving the Customer’ training programme to empower young professionals in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the convocation ceremony, Biji Eapen, chairman and CEO, Speedwings, said, “IATA has awarded Speedwings the ‘Industry Professional title in 2017’, and with our 23 years dedication and professionalism, we have proven that we can play a key role in changing the traditional tourist customer service quality of AP Tourism to an internal standard and excellence.”
Himanshu Shukla, tourism commissioner and CEO, AP Tourism Authority, inaugurated the convocation ceremony and distributed the certificates. In his speech, Shukla said, “Tourism has always been the forerunner in attracting the largest number of tourists as it boasts of tourist destinations that are treasures of visual treat and Andhra Pradesh has been declared as the best tourism destination in India.
Dr Samba Siva Raju, assistant director, AP Tourism Authority; Deepak Pagadala, HR head, Speedwings; Mohamed Ashraf and Rakesh O S, Speedwings also spoke on the occasion. Student representatives Vivek and Manoja expressed their gratitude to AP Tourism and government for providing them such a “world-class” training and affirmed that they are dedicated to the country and will work as the real ambassadors of AP Tourism and thanked Speedwings for providing them such an “excellent world -class” training.
Speedwings is the only IATA authorised training centre in AP to conduct travel and tourism, cargo and aviation courses, which are mandated internationally as the basic certifications for any job in airline or airport sector. Speedwings is also an IATA and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) accredited training school (ATS) for dangerous goods in India to conduct and certify all the 12 categories for chemical manufacturers, shippers, packers, forwards, airlines and ground handling companies.
While releasing the IATA accreditation to Speedwings Vijayawada branch as an IATA authorised training centre (ATC), Shukla said, “AP Tourism needs more professionally trained youngsters to be the role models and I request Speedwings to expand and conduct similar courses in Visakhapatnam also. We need more youngsters to be trained in tourism as a part of development programme and road shows planned for the future in and out of the country. We also request interested young candidates to contact AP Tourism Authority in Vijayawada for registration.”
The academy offers a diverse curriculum of 43 IATA aviation courses encompassing ground-handling activities from passenger and cargo reservations, shipping perishable cargo, live animal regulations, airport security awareness, cargo security awareness, SMS and ULD handling, load control and weight and balance of an aircraft. The faculty is a conglomerate of core professionals with decades of experience with major airlines around the world. More than teaching the syllabus, the focus of the institute is in the holistic development of its students to become well-mannered employees of the aviation industry. The specially designed courses will guide students from both aviation and non-aviation backgrounds to grow into certified airline professionals.