Space Kidz India is an organisation creating international experiential learning for school and university students in the field of science, technology, art and culture. The first ambassadors to the nasa space camps, euro space center, it was recently announced the ambassador for yuri gagarin space center – star city, moscow for the “Cosmonaut Training Program”. It is also limca record holders for launching the first student balloon satellite in India.
Young Scientist India is another milestone event that is conducted by Space Kidz India, to motivate students into becoming scientists, as in the last 60 years there has been lack of good ideas. Young Scientist India, a non-profit programme, instills scientific temper among students and create a platform for student innovations and discoveries.
“Youth Icon of the Year – 2017” is a unique hunt to identify the emerging leader from high school students to commemorate the spirit of national youth day, which is celebrated in memory of Swami Vivekananda.
For the first time in the country, Space Kidz India has brought “I 4 India”, a competition for budding college students. Space Kidz India is giving an opportunity to college students through a platform to exhibit their talent in the science space. Students will manufacture, produce, invent and discover products or technology that can be implemented at economical pricing. The initiative aims to further the ‘Make in India’ campaign to ‘Make for India’.
“I4India – Ignite, Inspire, Invent, Innovate for India” is a pan India science and technology innovation challenge where 400 students had participated with their innovations, of which 40 best projects have been chosen to come to Chennai and compete for “Win the Title”, which would be a workshop at Moscow Aviation Institute, Russia. Space Kidz India presented “I 4 INDIA” in partnership with Russian Center for Science and Culture and Moscow Aviation Institute. This competition was open to college students from all over India and the best project will be selected on February 3, 2017 and made as a real time project.
The event, be held at Russian Center for Science and Culture in Chennai, will be attended by Dr Ken Johnston Sr, NASA archivist/trainer for all Appolo Missions, including Astronaut Neil Armstrong, Aldrin and more, Shaun Moss, founder, The International Mars Research Station, Australia; Kartik Kumar, analog astronaut, Netherlands; Dr Jayakumar Venkatesan, space scientist; and Olga Pogosian, director – international affairs, Moscow Aviation Institute, Moscow.