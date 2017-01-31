South Korea reports 27.3% increase in Indian arrivals in 2016

South Korea has reported 195,579 visitors from India in 2016, marking an increase of 27.3 per cent over 2015. The growth has been attributed to the efforts of the Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office on educating the travel trade partners to promote the destination and business approach from the DMCs.
Connecting with the end traveller through various platforms and increase in the airline connectivity from Delhi with Asiana Airline having seven times a week frequency and Korean air with five times a week, is expected to drive further growth in 2017.
Byungsun Lee, director, Korea Tourism Organization, said, “South Korea will be more accessible to the Indian traveller now. With the positive growth trend, our focus this year will be to promote affordable packages from Delhi and Mumbai with our partners. We shall also seek association with neighbouring tourism boards to jointly promote both destinations and create a win-win situation.”