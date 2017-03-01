South Africa Forest Adventure launches ‘Cape Adventure Day’ tour

With an aim drive Indian tourist arrivals, South Africa’s Forest Adventures has launched a new tourism product, ‘The Cape Adventure Day tour’. The itnerary includes six activities along with free guided transportation and lunch at a sea-side restaurant, all of which can be completed in a single day.
This one-day activity has been launched keeping in mind the price sensitive nature of Indian travellers. The eight-hour day tour activity includes adventure activities such as tree top zipline, sandboard, quad biking along the mountains and vineyards, visit the African Penguins’ at Stony Point and the coastal town of Hermanus.
The highlight of this one day tour, is the Clarence Drive, a coastal drive over 22 km of turquoise Cape coastline. The viewing points along this road also provides for opportunity to spot whales and dolphins.
Clinton Lerm, managing director, South African Forest Adventures, said, “This exclusive one-day tour has been introduced keeping in mind the Indian traveller who is looking at experiencing many activities in just one single day. The one-day activity is created as a bucket list of things to do in South Africa. With its close proximity from Cape Town, this one day activity is a surreal for those visiting on a tight schedule. The activity is launched at an exclusive price. We aim to introduce many such new activities for the Indian traveller.”
The Cape Adventure Day tour activty can be booked only through the India office and includes full day free guided transport, visit to the Penguin Colony in Betty`s Bay, Clarence Drive, Sandboard, visit to Hermanus, lunch at one of the sea side restaurants, guided quad bike (ATV) trail and a tree-top zipline tour in Hermanus.