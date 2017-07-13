South Africa eyes over one lakh Indian arrivals this year

South African Tourism is looking at over one lakh tourist arrivals from India this year as it undertakes a slew of initiatives including travel trade training sessions to promote the country as a preferred destination. The country had around 95,000 tourist arrivals from India in 2016 that was 21.7 per cent higher from the previous year. “We are aiming at over one lakh tourist arrivals from India to South Africa in 2017 and we are working towards achieving this target,” said country manager – India, South African Tourism.
India is the 8th largest source market for South Africa globally, she added. When asked about the main segments of the arrivals from India, Slabber said, “It is mix of around 50 per cent leisure and 50 per cent business. Out of the business segment, it is 30 per cent MICE and around 20 per cent individual business travellers.”
The average length of stay for the leisure travellers is 11 days and for business travellers the average length of stay is 19 days, she added. On being asked about the steps the South African Tourism is undertaking to promote the country as a destination of choice in India, Slabber commented, “We are taking a number of initiatives such as travel trade training sessions. It is a 17 cities training programme.”
Apart from the metros, the Tier II and Tier III cities are also being targeted. “For the consumers, we are doing lot of videos, television advertisements, digital campaigns and magazine supplements to promote South Africa,” Slabber said.