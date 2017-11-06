SOTC introduces mobile app to streamline sales process

Understanding travel technology’s use in optimising revenue and enhance customer service experience, SOTC has streamlineed its sales process with the new sales app Engage. The mobile sales app empowers field representatives to close deals on the go from anywhere. Sales representatives can now deal with last-minute scenarios; this allows users to customise the app for their business, close deals faster, use marketing features to turn consumers into customers and deliver customer service immediately.
The sales organisation will now sell to the market with the help of the new selling tool showcasing various tour packages to customers. The sales user can select a package, check availability, generate a quote and book a holiday all on-the-go. This eliminates the need to carry along brochures, quotations or any system to check availability while meeting clients.
The app simplifies the sales and booking process for the sales user, enhances the customers experience and at the same time lowers risk of errors. Users can now record bookings and confirm packages while they are on-the-go. The sales dashboard feature will give each individual visibility of his performance – sales achievement, NPS score and query conversion score.
At present, 117 iPads are in use by SOTC’s front line sales users across the country including the retail and franchisee outlets.
Daniel D’souza, head – sales, India and NRI markets, SOTC Travel, said, “The sole purpose of introducing the app was to significantly boost the team’s sales productivity while giving the team the core sales tools needed to grow the business. With mobile data reiterating the Indian travellers’ shift to ecommerce, coupled with India’s booming smartphone market, as pioneers in the travel services space, we are pleased to present the new sales app Engage. Our focus has always been being customer centric and this initiative is an extension of that journey.”