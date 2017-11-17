Singapore Tourism Board kicks off Singapore Weekender at Mumbai’s Sassoon Docks

Following the unveiling by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) of the country’s inside-out, unified brand “Passion Made Possible” in Singapore, a series of promotional activities has kicked off in India. The weekend of November 17-19, 2017 will see the board partnering St+art India Foundation to present the Singapore Weekender as part of the St+art Urban Art Festival in Mumbai. The STB has partnered not-for-profit St+art India Foundation and Impresario Group to create a three-day experiential festival to showcase some of the Lion City’s brightest self-made talents in art, music, dance, food, film and photography across Mumbai – at the Sassoon Dock in Colaba as part of the St+art Mumbai 2017 Festival and in Social restaurants in the city.
Lionel Yeo, chief executive, STB, said, “With Passion Made Possible, STB is presenting a brand that can tell a fuller Singapore story beyond just tourism. This brand articulates what we stand for as a country and supports the telling of many stories about this destination and its people. It will allow us to build a deeper and more personal connection between Singapore and our fans and friends, even when they are not actively thinking about travel. This brand is in line with quality tourism as it will appeal to the more sophisticated tourists who are seeking more aspirational value propositions in their travel.”
Speaking about the approach adopted by the STB for its brand launch activation in India, G B Srithar, regional director – South Asia, Middle East and Africa, explained, “Over the years, we have been successful in establishing Singapore as a top family travel destination for Indian travellers. Our efforts to promote the country as a family-friendly destination have been effective and this segment takes up the biggest proportion of Indian visitors to Singapore. However, with an estimated 65 per cent of India’s population being 35 years and under with strong disposable income and increasingly travelling overseas, we are reaching out to them. These young adults or working millennials seek immersive, unique and local experiences and Singapore presents a plethora of options.”
“We are happy to partner with St+art India Foundation and Impresario Group, both players known to break boundaries in their own fields, to present Singapore in a different light. By showcasing seven Singaporean artistes and talents’ work in line with our Passion Made Possible brand to the Indian audiences, we hope to entrench Singapore as an exciting lifestyle hot spot,” he added.
The public-access festival will give audiences a taste of Singapore’s vibrant arts and culture scene with a line-up of talents.
Akshat Nauriyal, co-founder, content director and digital head, ST+art India Foundation, said, “Singapore and Mumbai are both global capitals with a strong sense of culture and thriving creative communities. This collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board and St+art India Foundation has enabled us to showcase some of the most prolific artists from both nations through contextual projects that are deeply rooted in the contemporary realities of both cities.”
As part of the Singapore Weekender, Chef Bjorn Shen will be collaborating with Impresario Group’s executive chef Gresham Fernandes to launch a special Singapore menu that will be available at all Social outlets across Mumbai from November 18 to December 8, 2017.
Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality (parent company of Social), said, “We are delighted to support Singapore Tourism Board’s new brand, Passion Made Possible, by providing a platform to introduce their rich culinary heritage to an Indian audience. This collaboration will not only help Social introduce the guests to the most authentic flavours of Singapore through a co-created menu, but will also serve to bring the two countries together; reinstating the culture-defying Social experience.”