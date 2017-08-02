Shops relocated to decongest Delhi airport

Shops at the domestic terminal of Delhi airport have been relocated to provide additional space for seamless passenger movement, the government has said. A Public Accounts Committee headed by Congress leader K V Thomas had in its draft report indicted the Delhi airport operator about shrinkage of space for passengers because of restaurants, retail outlets, duty-free complexes and executive lounges.
The committee had said that this could hamper passenger movement incase of a mishap. A Parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture to submitted a report in 2015 and found security gaps due to a lack of proper interface between the Delhi airport operator and the Delhi Police.
“Based on recommendations of both the committees, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has released additional space for seamless passenger movement by relocating the shops. Besides, DIAL has also refurbished T2 with an intention to ease congestion at T-2,” minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha said in Rajya Sabha.
Following concerns, aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had also written to airport operators to provide floor plan of security restricted area in a bid to check encroachment by shops.