Shimla’s first ropeway to boost tourism

Shimla has got its first ropeway linking Jakoo, the highest peak in Shimla, with Rani Jhansi Park. The ropeway will bring down to a mere six minutes the time taken to cover the distance between the two points, which till now took about an hour on foot with a steep climb of 8,800 feet.
Inaugurating the ropeway, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said that the project faced several odds, while its environment clearance was delayed but finally the ropeway has come up after 10 years.
Singh said the project would further give boost to the tourism industry in Shimla.
The ropeway has been constructed at a cost of INR 40 crore in public private partnership (PPP). The private partner company Jagson International would give INR 57 lakh as dividend through tourism department to the government in the first year of the ropeway operations and thereafter 15 per cent of the money collected every year.
(PTI)