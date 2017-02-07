Sharjah becomes 6th international destination for IndiGo

Low cost carrier IndiGo has announced Sharjah as its sixth international destination in its schedule, whilst also introducing new flights to the existing Muscat network. The new schedule includes introduction of new daily non-stop flights on Sharjah-Kozhikode and Muscat-Kozhikode routes effective March 20, 2017. Whereas, Sharjah- Thiruvananthapuram service will be effective April 8, 2017.
With 126 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline will operate 857 daily flights, connecting 43 destinations with this addition.
Aditya Ghosh, president and whole-time director, IndiGo, said, “We are extremely pleased to expand our international network with Sharjah and an additional connection between Muscat and Kozhikode. The Middle East has been an important market for IndiGo and expanding operations to Sharjah and Muscat is a testament to the growing demand from the sector. We are hopeful that these new flights will prove to be immensely popular amongst flyers.”