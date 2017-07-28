Sab Labs’ report highlights 9 tech trends shaping travel industry

Travel industry technology provider Sabre Corporation has released its latest technology forecast, Sabre Labs’ 2017 Radar Report. The report evaluates nine key technologies with an outsized impact on the travel landscape, looking at what’s happening today and what to expect for tomorrow. “We are in the midst of increasingly rapid and dramatic technological change, poised to revolutionise how and where we travel,” said Mark McSpadden, vice president (emerging products and technologies), Sabre Corporation. “Technologies like artificial intelligence, neural interfaces and quantum computing each have the potential to produce change as dramatic as the growth of the Internet.”
The nine technologies highlighted in the report include artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, blockchain, autonomous delivery, neural interfaces, quantum computing, space tourism, trusted presence and virtual reality.
“The next generation will see a radical transformation of how we live, work and play. We see tremendous opportunities for businesses to start experimenting with and implementing technologies like blockchain, augmented reality and trusted presence to help shape a more seamless, safe and personalized future for travel,” added McSpadden.
Sabre Labs is the travel and technology innovation team within Sabre devoted to exploring how new capabilities will impact travel over the next decade.