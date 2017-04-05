RwandAir starts direct flights between Mumbai and Kigali

With a view to strengthen and offer seamless air connectivity, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has added another international route for travellers between the African city of Kigali and Mumbai. In affiliation with the national carrier of Rwanda, RwandAir, the airport announced the commencement of non-stop flight operations, four times a week.
The flight will operate on B737-800 aircraft, offering dual class cabin.
Mumbai is Africa’s major gateway, comprising 70 per cent of capacity deployed between India and Africa. In CY 2016, 0.8 million passengers travelled between Mumbai and Africa, growing at eight per cent annually. Mumbai’s strategic geographical positioning acts as a major transfer hub for passengers between South East Asia and Africa.
The non-stop air connectivity is expected to increase tourism and enhance business opportunities between the two countries.