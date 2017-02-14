Rudra Experiences promotes Indian culture through artisanal tours

Rudra Experiences, co-founded by Maharaj Vahi and Ekta Kapur, offers artisanal day tours in cities like Agra, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Varanasi. With over 40 years of travel trade experience, Maharaj Vahi, has been a tourism activist along with leading Indian Tour Operators Association at one point. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, on the travel industry today, he said, “There are very few products in the tourism industry that showcase the true culture of a diverse country like India. Therefore we have created some artisanal day tours that showcase a city’s culture through customised shows for each city.”
Each tour highlights the historic and cultural connect in the city. Apart from selecting special locations for the experiences, arrangements have been made with regional craftsmen. Local cuisine also forms a part of the experience. Their recent show- Ghungroo showcases the journey of New Delhi in a musical format. Commenting on the uniqueness of the show, Vahi stated, “The show beautifully imbibes the history of the city. We have also introduced the concept of Angare- a concept dining system of eating straight from the fire. This will give tourists a different experience combining culture and food. The timings will also be suitable for the foreign tourists who have other day plans.”
Vahi believes that while India has abundant of heritage to offer, lack of budget and weak systems restrict the travel industry to take the leap and craft such unique experiences. Rudra Experiences has taken the risk to highlight the culture of a few cities. Giving the example of Varanasi he said, “The day tour in Varanasi is customised according to the guests. We have transformed a boat for the tourists to experience the evening aarti in a different manner over the river. It is a slow experience which a tourist will remember through the entire journey.”
Ghungroo, the show about Delhi will run everyday till April while other shows are cutomised and can be arranged on special request, mentioned Vahi.