Royal Caribbean increases Singapore sailings for Indian travellers in holiday season

Tirun, the exclusive India representative of Royal Caribbean International, is on the lookout to offer Indian travellers more relevant cruise opportunities. Royal Caribbean has recently increased its sailings from Singapore to eight months, including the months of May and June, catering to the holiday season for Indian families. The deployment of Voyager of the Seas is in sync with the summer vacations in various parts of India and seeks to offer an accessible and affordable cruise holiday to Indian guests.
The increased number of sailings as well as an enhanced focus on travellers from South Asian countries such as India is also said to have encouraged Royal Caribbean to incorporate customised elements such as music and entertainment and options of Indian cuisine onboard.
Addressing the development, Ratna Chadha, chief executive, Tirun, said, “We are excited to partner with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group for the fifth year running to market and make available cruise options on the world’s leading cruise liner, Royal Caribbean International. Considering that Indians provide the bulk of guests for cruises from Singapore, the increased sailings will further popularise the concept of cruising in India.”
India is Singapore’s top international source market for cruising, registering over 130,000 passengers and 26 per cent year-on-year growth in 2016.
“Indians enjoy our fly-cruise accessibility and wide array of attractions and lifestyle offerings. Partnering with Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Tirun to bring Royal Caribbean International’s cruise offerings to Indian visitors is important for growing the awareness of cruising as a holiday option and entrenching Singapore as a top-of-mind cruise destination. Through our cruise development fund, we have worked with Roya; Caribbean International to promote Singapore as a convenient cruise hub. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CAG, TIRUN and RCI,” added GB Srithar, regional director – South Asia Middle East Africa, Singapore Tourism Board.
As part of its promotional offer, Indian travellers sailing on the Voyager of the Seas, will be entitled to a Sentosa Cruisers Pass which includes three rides and an Indian set meal at a restaurant on the island. Apart from this, discount vouchers for the online duty free shopping are also available at Changi Airport Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas.