RGNAU to launch its first aviation industry programme

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), in collaboration with US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, is set to launch its first executive development programme. The first such two-day programme, to be launched on February 2, will see aviation sector experts delivering lectures on key topics such as next generation transportation systems, airport planning, air traffic flow management, safety and security and sustainability in aviation, among others, an official release said.
“The programme is expected to be attended by CXO level professionals from the industry and senior officials from the regulatory authorities. The programme aims at helping senior professionals keep abreast with latest trends in the sector,” said AVM Nalin Tandon, vice chancellor, RGNAU.
The programme will also provide a platform for exchange of ideas on opportunities and challenges in the areas of growth and development of Indian aviation sector.
