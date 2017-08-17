Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces 2019-20 deployment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new 2019-20 voyages season, comprising 118 new sailings, departing from March 2019 through June 2020 aboard four cruise ships, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager, and Seven Seas Navigator. Travellers can choose among new itineraries that range from seven to 131 nights in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, Alaska, Canada and New England, Bermuda and the Caribbean, South America, Asia, and Australia and the South Pacific. Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fares include all-suite accommodations and dining, free roundtrip, business-class air on all intercontinental flights originating in the US and Canada, and roundtrip air on domestic flights, free unlimited shore excursions, free unlimited Wi-Fi, unlimited beverages – including fine wines and premium spirits, specialty dining, prepaid gratuities, and transfers between airport and ship. Guests in Concierge-level suites and higher also enjoy a free one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay before embarking their ship.
“There is no better way to explore the world than with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With these latest 2019-20 voyages, travellers have four years of fascinating itineraries from which to choose an unforgettable and in-depth luxurious experience. Whether it’s your first time with Regent Seven Seas Cruises or your 40th, our exceptional staff and crew will make every guest feel instantly at home with our highly personalised signature service from the moment they step aboard,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Travellers can also choose among two new Grand Voyages, which provide guests a regionally immersive and extended experience with no repeating ports. The 77-night, Grand Arctic Quest, sailing from London to New York aboard Seven Seas Navigator, will take guests throughout the British Isles, Iceland, Scandinavia, Greenland and New England. The 66-night, Circle South America itinerary will sail roundtrip from Miami aboard Seven Seas Mariner and circumnavigate South America and cruise up the Amazon River. Guests aboard a Grand Voyage or World Cruise enjoy even more included, bespoke amenities, such as free first-class air, exclusive shore side events, unlimited laundry – including dry cleaning and pressing, a commemorative gift, and phone time per suite, among others.
Seven Seas Explorer will sail Northern Europe and Mediterranean itineraries from April through November 2019, and cruise the Caribbean from December 2019 through February 2020. Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) will be a maiden port on Christmas Eve 2019. The ship also will offer a westward and an eastward trans-Panama Canal voyage in March 2020 before returning to Europe in April.
Travellers can choose the best value on an Alaska cruise aboard Seven Seas Mariner, which returns to the region from May through September 2019. The ship will cruise the Caribbean in October – making a maiden call on Acujulta (El Salvador) – before embarking on the 66-night South America circumnavigation voyage. After a Panama Canal transit from Miami, the 2020 world cruise begins on January 24 from San Francisco for an 131-night, roundtrip itinerary.
Seven Seas Voyager will return to the Mediterranean from April through October 2019, and then sail Asia and the South Pacific from November 2019 through March 2020. Travellers can also choose one of two Australia and New Zealand itineraries in January. Maiden ports include Kos (Greece), Calvi (Corsica, France), Miyazaki (Aburatsu, Japan), and Nelson (New Zealand).
For its part, Seven Seas Navigator will ply Northern European waters in June and July 2019 and make maiden port calls on Cherbourg (France), Fishguard (Wales), Galway (Ireland), Kollafjord (Faroe Islands), Patreksfjordur and Husavik (Iceland), and Molde (Norway). The ship will sail Bermuda, Canada and New England itineraries from August through October 2019, and then reposition to sail Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific itineraries through March 2020. While in the South Pacific, Isle of Pines (New Caledonia), Phillip Island (Australia), and Adamstown (Pitcairn Islands) will also be maiden ports of call.
On select Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator sailings in Asia and the South Pacific, guests in all suite categories enjoy a free three-night, pre-or post-cruise land programme to delve deeper into the cultures and experiences of destinations such as Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Bali, Sydney, New Zealand, and Dubai and the Emirates. Additionally, guests can choose optional one to three-night, overland programmes that take them to visit cultural landmarks only found inland, such as India’s Taj Mahal mausoleum, Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex, and the Egyptian city of Luxor.