Recreational harbour comes up near Chilika Lake

Tourists visiting Odisha can now avail a multi-purpose recreational harbour at Satapada near Chilika lake in Puri district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the harbour through video conferencing from the secretariat.
The harbour, built at an estimated cost of INR 19 crore with berth availability of 200 boats at a time, is expected to boost tourism in the area and create more employment opportunities, Patnaik said.
The harbour has a main jetty, one approach jetty and 20 finger jetties. Patnaik also launched the ‘Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana’ for the safety of boat passengers in the state. Under the scheme, life jackets, fire extinguishers and other facilities will be available to the people.