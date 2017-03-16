RCS flights schedule to be announced in few days

The schedule of flights under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) is likely to be announced in a few days, union minister Jayant Sinha informed. The scheme, known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ke Aam Naagrik), seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. Among others, the ticket price is capped at INR 2,500 for one-hour flights.
“In a few days, we will be announcing the entire schedule of UDAN flights when airports would be operational and when flights would be mount. We are in the process of working out the airports which have been selected as well as the applications from various airlines,” said Sinha.
The Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency for the scheme, has received 43 initial proposals from 11 bidders covering RCS routes and 92 airports. Out of these aerodromes, 12 are under-served and 50 are unserved.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 14, Sinha said after technical scrutiny of the proposals, “Financial bids in respect of 22 proposals have been opened and selection of the airline operators for operations under RCS is underway.”
RCS routes are being offered through competitive bidding mechanism. Under the scheme, the airline operator has to provide at least nine and a maximum of 40 seats at subsidised rates for operations through fixed wing aircraft.
(PTI)