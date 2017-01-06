RAKTDA partners with TUI India to boost Indian arrivals

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a strategic partnership with TUI India to promote and enhance its presence in the India market. With this alliance, RAKTDA aims to further strengthen the key aspects of the destination among Indian travellers.
The agreement includes promotion of the emirate by TUI India through specially created itineraries, promotions on its consumer website as well as a series of co-operative activities and campaigns.
Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA, said, “India is one of the top source markets for us. We are aiming to enhance strategic efforts to drive awareness across India through our dynamic marketing campaigns and relationships with key partners in the public and private sectors. We are glad to begin the New Year with an association with such a renowned travel company and are looking forward to welcome more Indian tourists in future.”
Vishal Sinha, CEO, TUI India, added, “Ras Al Khaimah is quickly becoming a leading choice for Indian travellers of all ages. We will focus on creating attractive packages and aggressive promotion of the destination through right mix of media channels.”
With India ranking as the emirate’s fourth largest international source market, RAKTDA has been organising trade and promotional activities to ensure continued growth from the subcontinent. As per the latest official data, the northern UAE emirate recorded a 19 per cent rise in Indian hotel guests between January and November in 2016 as compared to the same period in 2015.