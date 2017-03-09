Rajasthan to set up Chittorgarh Fort Development Authority

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has proposed to set up a Chittorgarh Fort Development Authority for systematic development of the historic fort.
In her budget speech, Raje said the state government, with the nod of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will set up the authority for development of the fort which, she termed as “the icon of Mewar’s glorious history.”
Chittorgarh is among the six forts of the desert state which has the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. The state also boasts of historic Rani Padmavati palace.
(PTI)