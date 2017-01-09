Rajasthan to organise 2-day bird fair to boost tourism

A two-day bird fair, aiming to boost tourism, will be organised by Dungarpur district administration from January 12 which will showcase a diversity of migratory birds from Central Asian and European countries, which arrive to the lakes and forests of the region to escape the inhospitable weather of their native lands from October to March every year, deputy co-ordinator of the fair Kamlesh Sharma said.
“The visitors will be able to see a large diversity of resident and locally migratory birds in the annual fair,” Sharma said, while adding that the fair is an attempt to make Dungarpur as a popular birding and eco-tourism destination of the country.
Apart from bird watching, tattoo activities, photo competition, quiz competition for students, heritage walk among others, would also be organised in the event.
Dungarpur district is endowed with about 65 significant water bodies and has a cluster of lakes namely, Gaib Sagar, Sonaria, Sabela, Jalan, Patela and Ghanti Talao with Gaib Sagar and Sabela being the important tourist destinations.
In another instance, to enrich the experience of tourists visiting the historic places of Bharatpur, its district administration has launched a mobile application that acts as a one-stop solution for tourism needs. The app named LeZgo provides updated and authentic information on the tourists places.
Nearly 30 places of Bharatpur including the famous Keoladeo National Park have been covered under it. Pictures, audio and video streams, cultural stories and historical backgrounds are among other contents provided by the application, introduced by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her Bharatpur visit.
“We want to present Bharatpur in all its glory to the visitors, both domestic and foreign. Tourism in Bharatpur would increase multi-fold with this digital platform,” said, N K Gupta, district collector, Bharatpur.
The app, designed by Bengaluru-based Sohamsaa Systems, has already been launched in Ajmer and Jodhpur districts. “Discussions with authorities in Jaipur and Udaipur to launch the app are going on. The app users do not need any guide as they receive the most authentic content related to the monument or the place,” informed Parag Prasad, CEO, Sohamsaa, while adding that there are more than 1,500 users of the app which was initially launched in Ajmer in November.
The app works on the iBecons and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT is a device which is installed at tourists points and provides information to the tourist having the app in their smart phones. When the user comes in the range of IoT device, the contents of the app are downloaded automatically.
