Rajasthan eyes boosting tourism with intra-state flights

Rajasthan’s tourism minister Krishnendra Kaur Deepa said the government has initiated intra-state airline services to boost tourism. The state will take care of the safety and security of international tourists, she said while inaugurating the ninth edition of Indian Travel Bazar. With the Centre’s support the state government is developing Sambhar and Pushkar lake, she said. Union joint secretary (tourism) Suman Billa said the country has witnessed 11 per cent rise in footfall of international tourists last year. He said the domestic tourist market is strong and is seeing eight-nine per cent rise every year.
In 2016, 1.7 billion domestic tourists travelled India. India stands 40th in Travel and Tourism Competitive Index, which was 65th position in 2015. Electronic visa is being provided to 168 countries, which enables for visa in 72 hours, Billa said, adding a toll free 1363 number service has been started for safety of tourists. He said 100 airports construction in the country is underway and intra-state air service is being enhanced. State additional chief secretary N C Goyal also expressed his views on tourism sector.