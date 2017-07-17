Raipur Airport ranks first in customer satisfaction index survey

Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport has been ranked first in customer satisfaction among 49 airports in the country. Raipur Airport achieved 4.84 score on a five-point scale index in the latest CSI survey conducted by an independent agency for the period of January-June 2017, followed by Udaipur, Amritsar and Dehradun airports which have scored 4.75, 4.74 and 4.73 respectively.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) makes efforts to improve the services and passenger facilities at its airports, and this has placed it amongst the best service providers in the world. Customer satisfaction is one of the key performance objectives of AAI which is evaluated through Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by an independent agency commissioned by AAI. The survey covers a wide range of parameters like transportation, parking, passenger facilities and cleanliness etc. The integrated terminal building of Raipur was inaugurated in 2012. High level maintenance of infrastructure and passenger facilities, the green ambience, technology and courteous staff are said to have has resulted in Raipur getting this recognition for the third consecutive time in the past two years.