RailYatri launches milk delivery service for infants

Train travel marketplace RailYatri has launched milk delivery service for train travellers, wherein warm milk for babies will be delivered in spill-proof thermo packages. The milk for babies can be ordered through the RailYatri app and delivered at the designated stations.
“Train travel can have some severe hurdles when you are travelling with an infant. Our effort is to make sure no mother goes through the agony of seeing her hungry baby cry. Keeping such emergencies in mind, we will now deliver warm milk for babies in hygienic, spill-proof packages. We already serve great meals for the entire family, so why should the little ones’ need be unattended,” said Manish Rathi, co-founder and CEO, RailYatri.
According RailYatri analysis, in over 80 per cent instances, trains are not prepared to serve baby food or milk to passengers and getting hygienic milk for babies during train travel is a challenge.
“Parents usually carry their baby’s food and milk along. However, in case of unforeseen situations like long train delays or if someone forgets to carry baby food, you now do not have to worry about milk for your child. We have taken special care to deliver milk in the best condition, with emphasis on hygiene and quality packaging,” added Rathi.
Once the oder is placed, milk will be delivered at the traveller’s berth without them having to get off the station and collect it.