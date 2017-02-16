Railways to provide space for app-based cab services

Leveraging the growing demand for application-based cab services, the railways is set to provide space for such facility at about 500 major stations, eyeing an annual profit of INR 300 crore. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will unveil the new policy for app-based cab service next month along with providing parking space and kiosks near major stations.
The railways at present earns about INR 122 crore a year from parking spaces across the country. With the new policy, the national transporter envisages INR 200 crore more annually from these parking spaces, a senior official from the Railway Ministry said.
“Though a passenger can still avail Ola or Uber service through the mobile application, allowing a kiosk and adequate parking space near busy stations is expected to ensure good business for the aggregators,” he said, while adding that the policy was finalised after a series of discussions with cab aggregators and all of them were keen to have a space near busy railway stations.
Faced with slow growth in passenger and freight sector, the railways is diversifying its earning sources and effective utilisation of parking lots is one of them.
The official added that the new initiative is passenger-friendly as travellers can get these services at stations even without the application, while at the same time, it will generate additional revenue for the railways.
(PTI)