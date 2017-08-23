Qatar Airways signs interline partnership with Vistara

Qatar Airways has entered into a new interline partnership with Vistara. The new interline agreement will allow Qatar Airways’ passengers to travel seamlessly to and from a range of cities within India across Vistara’s network, via Qatar Airways’ existing 13 Indian gateways and under a single ticket with QR’s baggage allowance throughout the journey.
Akbar Al Baker, group chief executive, Qatar Airways, said, “This exciting new partnership with Vistara will bring enhanced connectivity and increased convenience to our passengers travelling within India on an expanding full-service premium carrier. The India market is very important to us, and we operate more than 100 flights a week between Doha and 13 Indian cities. This new partnership expands Qatar Airways’ presence in India and reinforces our commitment to this market.”
Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, commented, “We are delighted to launch our interline partnership with Qatar Airways, through which we will offer a seamless flying experience and international luggage allowance to our joint customers from various cities in India to and from over 150 destinations across the world on a single ticket. Qatar Airways’ customers will also now be able to experience ‘the new feeling’ with Vistara and enjoy the finest hospitality in Indian skies on their domestic connecting flights.”
In a span of less than three years, Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations with more than 625 weekly flights operated by a fleet of 15 Airbus A320 aircraft, having flown more than five million passengers. Whereas, Qatar Airways operates services from Doha to the Indian cities of New Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kozikode, Kolkata, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.
Qatar Airways is also launching 26 new destinations around the world between now and the end of 2018, including Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, US and Santiago, Chile among others.