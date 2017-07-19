Punjab to push heritage tourism promotion

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore has asked the state government to introduce innovative ideas required for promotion of heritage tourism in the state. He also called upon the Indian Heritage Hotel Association for extending its expertise in conservation of heritage and development of tourism. The governor was addressing the interface of Punjab government with the Indian Heritage Hotel Association.
He said that a detailed discussion with the representatives of IHHA on how tourism and culture can help in creating job avenues especially in the rural areas of the state has already taken place and modalities are being worked out to formulate the plans. “Punjab would be at the forefront in developing heritage tourism and there was great scope for converting a lot of these heritage properties, currently in shambles, into tourist destinations,” he said.
Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Sidhu said the state has immense potential to emerge as the leading player on the global stage in the tourism sector and to ensure this, the state government is in the process of coming out with a comprehensive policy to take the state to new heights in tourism. Articulating his vision to transform Punjab into a tourism powerhouse, Sidhu said the four tourist circuits namely, Maharaja, Mughal, Sufi, and spiritual circuit would act as game changers for the state.
He also disclosed that the religious circuit would connect three ‘Takht sahibans’ in the state (Sri Akal Takht Sahib Amritsar, Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, and Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo), Fatehgarh Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib whereas the Maharaja circuit would include connecting Quila Mubarak, Patiala, Sheesh Mahal, Bathinda Fort, Darbar Hall Sangrur, Maharaja Jagatjit Palace and Bagghikhana, Kapurthala.
Under the Mughal circuit, various Sarais namely – Shambhu, Doraha, Nakodar, Nurmahal, coronation place of Mughal Emperor Akbar in Kalanaur (Gurdaspur) would be connected whereas under the Sufi circuit – Roza Sharif, Sirhind, places related to Baba Sheikh Farid in Faridkot besides those connected with Baba Bulle Shah would be linked.