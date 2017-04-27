Puducherry’s Raj Nivas to be thrown open to visitors

Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu Governor, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has announced that her official residence ‘Raj Nivas’ would be thrown open to public from next week. Stating that ‘Raj Nivas’ is “people’s nivas”, she said in a release that public including foreigners can visit the campus on all days except Sundays between 12 pm and 1.30 pm.
Her announcement comes days after the Raj Bhavan in Chennai was thrown open for public viewing by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Bedi said that two batches of visitors, each having 30 members would be assisted by tourist guides, who would explain the history and architectural features of Raj Nivas. All that the visitors have to do is to register through the official website of Raj Nivas.
“This initiative will enable people visit one of the heritage buildings in Puducherry left behind by the French, which has been well maintained,” she said. Further, she said that services and co-operation of the French Institute would also be requisitioned to get more insight into the building. Slide and film shows would also be made available in course of time.
Raj Nivas houses both the office and residence of the Lt Governor. She said that throwing open of Raj Nivas to the public is a new initiative and will keep evolving.
Raj Nivas has already been conducting film shows for children, meetings and conferences for various sections of society.