Pawan Hans to start ‘Delhi Darshan’ chopper tours

National chopper operator Pawan Hans is set to launch its ‘Delhi Darshan’ rides from next month with a 10-minute sortie costing INR 2,499 per person. Besides, the state-owned aviation firm will also offer a 20-minute helicopter ride for INR 4,999. The company’s chairman and managing director, B P Sharma, had at the inauguration of its first heliport in North Delhi’s Rohini area announced the roll out of these services from April 1 this year.
“Pawan Hans is commencing helicopter ride and helicopter Delhi Darshan from its state-of-the-art integrated Rohini Heliport. Initially, the helicopter ride is planned for March 25-26. Further, regular helicopter ride is commencing from April 1,” Pawan Hans said in a statement.
Visitors can take a helicopter ride and Delhi Darshan by Pawan Hans’ helicopters and experience aerial view of Pritam Pura Tower, Majnu Ka Tila, Red Fort, Rajghat, Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas.
Built at a cost of INR 100 crore for flying in and out of Delhi to nearby areas in choppers, the Rohini heliport is spread over an area of 25 acres and consists of a terminal building having capacity for 150 passengers, four hangars with parking capacity for 16 helicopters and nine parking bays.
It also has maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for the upkeep of the Pawan Hans fleet as well as for third-party maintenance work. The facility will also be used in providing medical emergency, public safety and enhancing tourism.
(PTI)