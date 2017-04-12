OTOAI’s annual convention to be held in Ras Al Khaimah in September 2017

The annual convention of Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) will be held in September this year in Ras Al Khaimah. The announcement has been made at a recent event held by Ras Al Khaimah in New Delhi, followed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Haitham Mattar, chief executive officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Guldeep Singh Sahni, president, OTOAI.
Speaking at the occasion, Sahni informed that the tentative dates for the convention are proposed to be from September 12 to 14. The convention is expected to host 300 delegates from India including the major outbound travel agents. The details of the convention’s theme and meeting will be declared in the coming weeks.
Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Sahni added, “Ras Al Khaimah has been picked with the intention to add new products to the kitty of tour agents. We see it as an upcoming market in United Arab Emirates and feel it has a lot of potential. We will look at tapping the wedding segment and it can also be added as a packaged deal with Dubai.”
OTOAI’s last year’s annual convention was held in Bali and this year it has decided to explore the UAE market.