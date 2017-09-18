Oman Tourism launches global campaign

Oman Tourism has announced the launch of its global advertising campaign for the upcoming season which is live on television and other digital platforms. The campaign captures the essence of Oman at different levels and highlights diverse aspects of the destination. The film is conceptualised and developed by the Ministry of Tourism’s teams working in Oman and India; and is directed by Bapi Bit of Motherboard Films.
Speaking about the development, Salim Adi Al Mamari, director general – tourism promotion, from the Ministry of Tourism in Oman said, “We are successfully promoting Oman in the India market and in countries around the world, and felt there was a strong need for a customised film that highlights the Omani culture, landscape and history, while also depicting the outdoor adventure and wedding aspects of our country. We believe that our new film has put together an interesting melange of all these facets and are certain that the film will appeal to audiences; while helping boost footfalls in the coming months.”
He further added, “The idea of the film was to go beyond HNIs and premium travellers and attract younger audiences, women travellers, etc, as these are some of the emerging travel segments that India and the rest of the world are witnessing in the last couple of years. Also, since weddings are an important part of Indian culture, we are constantly striving to promote Oman for destination weddings and have hence encapsulated a segment in the film which is wedding specific, that showcases the different hues, emotions and rituals of an Indian wedding.”
The film features locations of Muscat city, the town of Sur, historic city of Nizwa, turtle reserve at Ras Al Jinz, mountainous regions of Jabal Akdhar, and Damaniyat Islands.
The film will be used for global distribution across international markets for promotional purposes. There are multiple versions of the film catering to different segments. The master five-minute film will be used for B2B platforms such as events, roadshows, etc. The four-minute version will be used by international markets, and the two-minute video will be used on digital platforms. The 30-second version of the commercial will be aired on television.