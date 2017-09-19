Ola collaborates with 7 state tourism boards

In line with the United Nation’s theme for this year’s World Tourism Day, Ola has come together with seven prominent state tourism departments and corporations to promote responsible tourism. To raise awareness about responsible tourism and promote road travel to lesser-known locales across the country, Ola has roped in VJ turned actor, model, writer, and travel vlogger, Shenaz Treasury for a seven-state, 12-day and 21 locations expedition across India with Ola Outstation. Ola’s campaign has been flagged by Priyank M Kharge, Minister of State for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Tourism, Government of Karnataka from Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. On September 16, Shenaz hit the road starting from Karnataka, traveling across six other states, to conclude in Mumbai after 12 days. In this journey, she will be discovering architectural attractions and locales in Aihole, Gandikota, Kalakho, Samode, Kumarakom, and Majauli and more.
Pranay Jivrajka, founding partner, Ola, said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with tourism boards across the country, where we will be jointly building a responsible tourism ecosystem through Ola Outstation. The Ola Outstation category is second only to the Indian Railways in terms of network and connects over 1000 cities and towns across the country, giving a much needed impetus to tourism. Given the deep economic as well as the social and cultural impact that tourism brings, it becomes extremely important to promote responsible tourism. With Ola Outstation, our intention is to encourage tourism in a manner that is respectful of local culture and sentiment, environment-friendly, and aids in promoting local economy. By encouraging travellers to focus on lesser known wonders and marvels in nooks and crannies of the country, we are also looking to unlock the real potential of tourism in a well-endowed country like ours.”
Treasury said, “I have travelled across several countries and continents, but India holds a special place in my heart since every single state has something unique to offer. Being a passionate traveller, I strongly feel that the preservation of our natural and cultural heritage across the country is facing a grave threat. There is now a need more than ever for us to travel consciously, respectfully, and responsibly. From avoiding littering to encouraging local economy, there is a lot each one of us can do that will go a long way in keeping the country’s cultural legacy intact. I am thrilled to partner with Ola, be the flag-bearer of this message, and embark on what I am certain, will be an exciting journey of exploring India by road with Ola Outstation. And, Ola Play in my cab is going to be an excellent travel companion!”
Shenaz further added, “I encourage people to take the road less travelled, explore the abundant off-beat locations. Take road trips, soak in some breathtaking experiences, and enjoy the scenic landscapes that our country has to offer.”
The initiative also promotes tourism by encouraging road travel to less explored places that are easily accessible. Ola has joined forces with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Kerala Tourism Department, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat, Rajasthan Tourism Department, Assam Tourism Department, and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.
Ola Outstation connects over 1,000 cities and towns across the country. With over 500 one-way trips enabled and services live in over 80 cities, Ola expects the category to grow substantially over the next few months.