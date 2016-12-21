Odisha gives nod to develop 30 ecotourism spots

The Odisha Government has approved an action plan to develop 30 places in the state as ecotourism destinations. The action plan was approved in the ecotourism board meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary A P Padhi, who has directed the department of forest and environment to plan the projects on self-sustaining mode.
Padhi also asked the department to create more employment opportunities for local youths through these projects.
“It was decided to keep the nature tourism spots open throughout the year. The chief secretary has suggested the department to publicise the spots through tour operators, tour websites and hoteliers in national and international forums,” said S C Mohapatra, secretary, department of forest and environment.
These 30 places include Mangalajodi and Berhampura under Chilika Wildlife Division, Barakhandia and Dhodrokusum under Hirakud Wildlife Division, Kumari and Jamuani under Baripada Wildlife Division. It was also decided that a master plan for comprehensive development of these spots will be prepared, Mohapatra informed.
Principal chief conservator of forests, Sidhant Das, said the booking for nature tourism at these places can be made online through the portal www.ecotourodisha.com.
“So far around 1,200 people have booked their visits through this site. This portal has also been integrated with billing and payment gateway along with SMS and email information system,” Das said.
Around 27 youths have been trained on hospitality and housekeeping at the Institute of Hotel Management and Nutrition for providing services at the ecotourism spots.
