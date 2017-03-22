Norwegian strengthens focus on Asia Pacific

Norwegian Star, one of the flagship vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), made its arrival to the Indian region as part of NCL’s voyages in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Norwegian Star features “Freestyle Cruising” concept with cruises to the Baltic capitals, the Caribbean and Trans-Atlantic. The vessel features 15 dining options, 11 bars and lounges, spa and casino.
“The return of the newly refurbished Norwegian Star to India just reinforces our commitment to the Asian region, following the opening of our India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and China offices last year. We have always viewed this region as a hot bed for growth and have planned to roll out some incredible offerings for the region in the coming months. One of those offerings include Norwegian Cruise Line’s most innovative ship to date, the Norwegian Joy which had been developed especially with the Chinese market in mind and for those travellers looking for a world-class cruising experience. We plan on introducing this new ship in July 2017,” said Manoj Singh, country head – India, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.
Other key initiatives include the arrival of Norwegian Jewel to the Asia Pacific region starting from November 2017, home porting in Australia with domestic and Trans-Tasman sailings. Norwegian Jewel’s 2018/19 Asia itineraries will be announced in the coming months.
NCLH’s premium cruise brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas are also operating Asian itineraries this year. Oceania Insignia, which is in South East Asia from February to April this year, has recently undergone transformation.
Meanwhile, Seven Seas Voyager, one of the most luxurious ships in NCLH’s ultra-premium all-inclusive Regent Seven Seas brand, is also based in Asia until April this year, fresh from a 25-day refurbishment in November as part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ US$ 125 million fleet-wide refurbishment programme.