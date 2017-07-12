Nilamani Hotels appoints Outbound Marketing as India representative

Tourism and hospitality representation company Outbound Marketing has been appointed by Nilamani Hotels as its sales and marketing office in India. The appointment reflects the decision by Nilamani Hotels to highlight its three properties – The Camakila Legian, The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort and The Sakala Resort Bali. “Nilamani Hotels inspired by luxury and location is aspiring to be a leading Indonesian hotel brand highlighting the best of Indonesia hospitality in premier destinations. Our teams are eager to serve all guests with gentle and true Indonesian friendliness with their personal touch from the heart. Outbound Marketing, our newly appointed India representative, will be responsible for sales and marketing activities to develop the brand awareness of Nilamani Hotels within India,” said Patrick Murray, general manager, The Sakala Resort Bali.
“We are proud to start a new milestone as Nilamani Hotels in association with Outbound Marketing in India. Every hotel under Nilamani umbrella is unique we all share the same values of dedicated hospitable staff, remarkable facilities and great beachfront locations. We aspire to be benchmark resorts, through a continued focus on developing our teams, revitalising our facilities and creating unrivalled guest experiences,” commented Greg Horrison, general manager, The Camakila Legian and The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort Bali.
“Nilamani focuses on providing Indonesian hospitality with friendliness to its clients; FITs and leisure travellers from India. We would also be engaging with MICE and weddings’ decision makers and sellers as The Sakala Resort Bali and The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort Bali offer meetings and events spaces too. The Outbound Marketing team, with its robust sales and distribution support, will definitely increase the market share of Nilamani Hotels,” said Vasudha Sondhi, managing director, Outbound Marketing.