Musafir.com launches technology centre in Pune

Online travel company Musafir.com has announced the launch of its third technology centre in Pune. The company is looking to double its technology team by the end of this year. The Pune centre will complement the technology and product teams that are already operating out of centres in Mumbai and the UAE.
“The establishment of our third technology centre in Pune reinforces our commitment to technology. Our aim is to double the strength of our engineering team by the end of the year, and herald a new generation of innovative user experiences for our travellers,” said Albert Dias, co-founder and chief technology officer, Musafir.com.
Musafir.com currently has over 400 members spread across 15 offices in eight cities. The expansion of the technology team is considered crucial from a business diversification and rapid scaling point of view. With online travel poised to breach the US$ 53 billion mark in India and the GCC by 2018, the company considers technology the key to tap this opportunity. Musafir.com expects its technology and product headcount to grow 50 oer cent faster than any other vertical within the company.
“The launch of our technology centre reiterates our ever growing focus on the India market. Technology is a key ingredient in the growth recipe for any business today; we understand and appreciate this more so than ever, being a travel ecommerce player. Technology is core to our long term strategy and-our technology centre in Pune is an essential cog in the wheel that will propel Musafir.com through the next decade of exponential growth,” added Rajesh Pareek, group CEO, Musafir.com.
Musafir.com has plans to expand further in India and add more countries to its GCC portfolio.