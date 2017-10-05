MOT organises ‘Paryatan Parv’ from Oct 5 to 25

Alphons Kannanthanam, minister of state (independent charge) for tourism has said that the ministry of tourism (MoT), Government of India in collaboration with other central ministries, state governments and stakeholders is organising a “Paryatan Parv” across the country from October 5-25, 2017. Addressing media persons at a press conference in New Delhi, he said that the programme is being organised with the objective of drawing focus on the benefits of tourism, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country and reinforcing the principle of “Tourism for All”. Rashmi Verma, secretary, MoT and senior officers were present at the press conference.
The minister informed the media persons that Paryatan Parv will have three main components:
Dekho Apna Desh: To encourage Indians to visit their own country. This will include video, photograph and blog competitions of sites visited during the event, stories of India through travellerse Eyes, on social media, tourism related quiz, essay, debate and painting competitions for students, television campaigns to promote travel to J&K and NE states.
Tourism for all: Tourism events at sites across all states in the country. The activities at these sites will include illumination in and around the sites, cultural programmes of dance, music, theatre, story telling, sensitisation programmes for stakeholders around the sites, tourism exhibitions, showcasing culture, cuisine and handicrafts/handlooms, guided heritage walks, etc. These will be “people’s events” with large scale public participation.
Tourism and governance:Interactive sessions and workshops with stakeholders on varied themes – skill development in tourism sector; innovation in tourism; for inducting ex-servicemen as service providers for taxi operation; developing rural tourism in locations near established destinations; community sensitisation workshops on homestay and B&B opportunities.
The minister announced that the Parv will be inaugurated at the Humayun’s Tomb on October 5, 2017. Heritage Walks are being organised at the monument from 8 am to 4 pm along with a painting competition for students. The formal inauguration of the event will be held at 5 pm at the venue which will include a cultural programme with Meera Bhajans by Vidya Shah and Dastan-e-Amir Khusrau presented by Dr. Syeda Hameed, Zakia Zaheer and Rene Singh.
The Paryatan Parv will culminate in a three-day event in New Delhi from October 23-25, 2017 which will showcase the cultural diversity of the country, with cultural performances, crafts bazaar, food court showcasing folk and classical dance and music, handicrafts and handlooms and cuisine from all regions and states of the country.