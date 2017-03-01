Modi govt’s Regional Connectivity Scheme will help drive tourism to Manipur

In an exclusive interview with Express TravelWorld, N Ashok Kumar, secretary (tourism), Government of Manipur explains why the scheme will increase tourist footfall to his state and elaborates on Manipur’s ecotourism goals
How can the Regional Connectivity Scheme of Mr Modi help develop tourism in the North East region especially Manipur?
Manipur is a landlocked state and connectivity has always been a pain point for years. And being a far-flung state, we rely mostly on air travel. Imphal is well connected by air with the major cities of India. The introduction of short haul flights and affordable flying under the regional connectivity scheme will help connect Imphal with the other smaller cities in the country which will definitely increase the tourist footfall in the state.
Can you outline the new tourism projects that will be rolled out in this year? Which are the new destinations in Manipur that will be promoted for tourism?
Manipur Tourism has initiated various infrastructure development schemes to promote tourism in the state. Some of the major projects to look out for will be the development of the Spiritual Circuit in Manipur – Shree Shree Govindajee Temple-Shree Bijoy Govindajee Temple-Shree Gopinath Temple-Shree Bungshibodhon Temple and the development of Integrated Tourist Circuits connecting the districts in Manipur. At this point, we are more focused on ramping up our promotions for the existing tourist destinatiosn in the state. We do have plans to identify, develop, and promote new destinations. However, our priority for now is to boost the existing destinations before we venture into new areas.
The Asian Development Bank has identified Manipur as a ‘Key Area’ due to its unrealised potential as an ecotourism product. In April, 2014 the first ever Eco–Tourism Conclave in the entire North East region was hosted by Manipur. What are Manipur Tourism’s plans to develop the state as an ecotourism product?
Manipur Tourism is committed to promoting ecotourism in the state. The Government of Manipur has taken up the ‘Integrated Tourist Destination of Ecotourism Complex’ project at Mata Mualtam Hyde Out Park in the Churachandpur District of Manipur with funding from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in 2013-2014.
Loktak Lake has been the point of many controversies regarding development at the cost of losing the only floating national park in the world. What is being done to protect the lake and balance tourism development projects with ecotourism goals?
Loktak Lake is a principal attraction for any traveller visiting Manipur. The lake plays a crucial part in boosting the tourism potential of the state. It is also at a juncture where the ecological balance of the lake is being destroyed. It is our priority to preserve the lake. A lot of awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate the people on the importance of the lake, its present situation, and how we need to conserve it. Several projects to clean up the lake are being taken up with the help of the locals and the Loktak Development Authority. Ecotourism is one of our focus areas and we are working on finding ways to develop it further without hurting the ecosystem of the lake.
What promotions are being done to promote local Manipuri cultures and cuisines?
The Manipur Sangai Festival is held every year from Nov 21 -30 to highlight the arts, culture, traditions and the tourism potential of the state. It is a 10 day festival where we bring together the diverse communities in Manipur to showcase their vibrant culture and traditions. Culinary fests are also a part of the festival. Last year, Manipur Tourism hosted the 5th International Tourism Mart for NE 2016 from Nov 23-25 during the Manipur Sangai Festival making it a great opportunity to not only connect and network with tourism counterparts but also making an excellent opportunity to promote and showcase the tourism potential of the state. Apart from this, we also encourage and promote various local festivals like the Orange Festival, the Lemon Festival, the Shirui Lily Festival, Lai Haraoba, Lui Ngai Ni, Kut, Loktak Day etc.
How has the homestay concept evolved in Manipur and what is the tourism department doing to promote the same?
The concept of homestay is relatively new in Manipur and has been slowly gaining momentum. Manipur Tourism is currently promoting homestays at private properties in the state. We are also working closely with interested parties to identify suitable places to set up homestays in and around Imphal and the major hill districts of Manipur.
What support is needed from the Central government to develop tourism in Manipur?
What Manipur needs right now is a robust and concrete infrastructure not only on interstate connectivity but also intrastate infrastructure to connect the various districts and villages within the state. Once we set these basic infrastructures in position, tourism will grow exponentially in the state. We also need a focused approach from the Centre to help us in initiating mega promotion campaigns to promote the state.