Mizoram concentrates on eco tourism to boost footfall

Mizoram’s tourism minister John Rotluangliana informed the state assembly that 770 foreign tourists visited Mizoram in nine months from April, 2016 to January 2017.
In a written reply to a question from Mizo National Front (MNF) member K Beichhua, Rotluangliana said that efforts were being made to concentrate on eco tourism, adventure tourism and rural tourism to attract more tourists, both domestic and foreign.
He said that Integrated Development of New Eco-Tourism under Swadesh Darshan – North East Circuit was being undertaken at Thenzawl and South Zote villages in Serchhip district and Reiek village in Mamit district.
Whereas, implementation of Rural Home Stay Scheme was being taken up in six villages in Champai district on Myanmar border with fund from the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) of the state government.
