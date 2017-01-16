Mission for preserving the Antarctica

Mandip Singh Soin, founder, Ibex Expeditions participated in an international UN supported environmental expedition to the Arctic at 80 degrees North, studying the depleting ozone hole and environmental impacts in 1989. The project was created by Robert Swan, a polar explorer and environmentalist who was also the first man to walk unsupported to both the North and South Poles. Swan is currently on a “Mission 2041” to raise awareness about preservation of Antarctica by promotion of recycling, renewable energy and sustainability to combat the effects of climate change. The current moratorium that bans drilling and mining in Antarctica can be reviewed after the 50-year anniversary of the ratification. The treaty which was signed in 1998, will be reworked 50 years later in 2048.
Soin is all set to lead an expedition to the seventh continent in order to raise awareness about the same issue. The 13-day journey will begin on February 22, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina followed by flying a charter flight to Ushuaia to board the ship belonging to Quark, a leader in Antarctica journeys whom Ibex has selected and is now associated with. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Soin, informed, “People will explore the highlights of the Antarctica region to experience the abundant wildlife of penguins, seals and whales. There will be some soft adventures like excursions from the ship to explore more bays, channels and landings each day. This is to raise awareness about the sensitivity of the region and also showcase the beauty of the seventh continent.”
Soin added, “We have 32 confirmations so far for the trip. The team Ibex will lead the expedition which has been designed in a manner to be comfortable with some soft adventure activities. In the line to support for the world environment, Soin extends this trip beyond a journey and hopes that people on the trip raise awareness about the issue.
FabIndia and Luthra Law firm have tied up with Ibex to raise awareness about the issue on the national and international level, mentioned Soin.