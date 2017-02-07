Meydan Hotels & Hospitality appoints Outbound Marketing as India representative

Dubai-based Meydan Hotels & Hospitality has appointed Outbound Marketing India as its representative in India. Meydan Hotels & Hospitality’s luxury portfolio includes The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa. Outbound Marketing will handle sales, marketing and public relations for the group.
Vasudha Sondhi, managing director, Outbound Marketing, said, “We are happy to add these two unique hotels to our portfolio of offering to the Indian traveller. The Meydan Hotel is located near Downtown and Burj Khalifa and offers unique experiences for the leisure traveller, whilst operating one of the largest meetings and events venues in the UAE – The Meydan Grand Stand. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, located in the Dubai desert and 45 minutes from Dubai Airport, gives the leisure traveller a wonderful Arabian desert experience. It offers exclusive outdoor and leisure activities complemented by an impressive dining variety and romantic heritage style rooms and suites.”
“We believe that our hotels offer our Indian guests a special experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Dubai, whether our hotels are chosen for a leisure stay, a destination wedding or to participate in a conference or event,” commented Reuben Mifsud, cluster general manager, The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa.