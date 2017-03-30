Medical tourism grows by 25% in 2 years: Govt

Medical and wellness tourism in the country has increased by up to 25 per cent in the last two years, the government told the Rajya Sabha.
Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said the tourism sector has grown by over 10 per cent and in the last month by over 15 per cent, which is much above the global average.
He said a Medical and Wellness Tourism Board has also been set up for development of the sector. Responding to members’ questions, Sharma said there was a shortage of trained people who could work in the field of conservation of monuments.
He said Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) presently takes care of 3,082 monuments, of which 116 are ticketed.
Responding to a question about Maharashtra, he said that several projects including Bollywood City in Konkan, Zero Garbage for Mahabaleswar project, coastal circuit etc were in the pipeline.
(PTI)