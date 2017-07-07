Many companies overspend by up to 5% of their hotel cost on LRA rates: CWT

CWT Solutions Group, the consulting division of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, has published a research that shows a five per cent gap between the perceived and actual value of Last Room Availability (LRA) rates. For a company that spends US$ 20 million with their preferred hotels, that could amount to US$1 million. “LRA rates have been the gold standard for hotel agreements since the 1980s, and no one has ever really questioned that. But we have now looked into this in great detail and it seems like the gold has lost some of its shine. Our research shows between five per cent and 11 per cent differences in some markets so travel managers should bear this in mind when negotiating global rates,” said Eric Jongeling, director – hotel solutions, CWT.
The key findings of the research, which analysed 7,300 2016 hotel bookings across 97 countries, revealed that there is a five per cent gap between perceived and actual value of LRAs, which can translate into millions lost each year for corporations on misperception of the value of LRAs; 44 per cent of hotels charge a premium for including an LRA clause; 12 per cent chance that the traveller will not be able to stay at their contracted rate, even with an LRA rate; multiple hotels in a target market negates the need for an LRA clause; and the perceived value differs considerably between premium and economy hotels and between cities.