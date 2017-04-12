Manohar Azgaonkar becomes Goa’s new tourism minister

Manohar Azgaonkar has been announced as Goa’s new Tourism Minister. Under his leadership, Goa Tourism is planning to introduce new initiatives and infrastructure projects, promote the diverse cultures of the state and focus on improving all its products and services. Azgaonkar, who has travelled extensively, will infuse new concepts and ideas into the state’s tourism sector.
In another development, Nilesh Cabral has been re-appointed as chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC). Cabral is the current MLA of Curchorem Taluka. In his previous stint as chairman, GTDC achieved several milestones – it became a profit making corporation, introduced new and attractive activities and initiatives, formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV) cell to expedite tourism infrastructure projects, procured funding from central Government schemes and has lined up new project for construction and commissioning in the next two to three years.