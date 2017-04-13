Maharashtra Tourism inks MoU with Ola for tourist mobility

Maharashtra Tourism has signed an MoU with Ola, wherein the state tourism board and Ola will set up a mutual system of co-operation based on the respective expertise, to reinvent the ‘Mumbai Darshan’ package with its own offers pertaining to Ola Rentals. These packages offer 10 hour rides or for 100 kms subject to the conditions provided on the Ola App in four categories namely Mini, Prime Play, Prime Sedan, and Prime SUV. The Mumbai Darshan package will cover 10 destinations of the city. Those identified are Gateway of India, Haji Ali, Juhu Beach, Bandra-Worli sea link, Hanging Gardens, Marine Drive, and actor Shahrukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’. The locations can also be modified on the basis of the requirement of customers.
The first batch of exclusively co-branded Mumbai Darshan and Maharashtra Tourism cars were flagged-off by Maharashtra’s tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal, along with Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary (tourism), and Pranay Jivrajka, founding partner at Ola, at an event in Mumbai.
“Keeping in mind the global trends and the boom in the digital market scenario, we are glad to partner with Ola. Transportation is one of the most important areas where technology can make a big difference. Ola is a pioneer in public transport space and we are confident that this tie up will benefit the entire transportation ecosystem in the state. This not only lets us be more competitive as a tourism destination but will also help us position Maharashtra as a smart state,” said Rawal.
Singh stated, “We are pleased to be associated with Ola and our aim is to create job and opportunities and safer transportation choices for people in Maharashtra. We are confident that Ola will actively take ahead Maharashtra government’s vision of transforming the state into a smart tourism hub. Tourists visiting Maharashtra will be able to avail the benefits of Ola’s technology and best in class service to visit some of the most prominent tourist destinations across the state.”
Speaking about the partnership, Jivrajka added, “At Ola, it is our endeavour to provide quality and seamless service to our customers. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised by the Maharashtra government and are looking forward to partner them in promoting tourism. By reinventing the Mumbai Darshan, we are hopeful of giving the tourist an enriching experience at value for money.”
The state tourism department in association with Ola will train drivers in imparting information related to Mumbai Darshan, Bollywood trivia, details of heritage legacy and hidden gems. Pick up points across the city have been provided by Ola, which is also the official partners for the ‘Visit Maharashtra’ campaign. Through this campaign, ‘Visit Maharashtra’ stickers will be mossed on Mumbai Darshan and outstation cabs.