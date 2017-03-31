Maharashtra to consider South Mumbai heritage walk proposal

The Maharashtra Government will consider a proposal for organising a “heritage walk” along prime spots in South Mumbai to promote tourism. This suggestion was made by the BJP MLA Raj Purohit during the debate on the budgetary demands of tourism department.
In his reply, state tourism minister Jaykumar Raval said, “The suggestion is good and the government will consider its implementation.”
Raval also said that development of infrastructure will be taken up at various forts in the state to make people understand their historical significance.
(PTI)