Lotus DMC appoints marketing representatives for German, Czech markets

Lotus DMC has appointed R Asien Marketing Services as its representation for the German and Czech markets. Lotus DMC who has been dominant in cruise handling segment is increasing its market share on the inbound to India from central and eastern Europe. Sanjeev Kumar, managing director, Lotus DMC, stated, “This association will open many new markets and enhance emerging markets for India as a destination.”
Martin Rokyta, managing director, R Asien Marketing Services, has visited India on numerous occasions and knows the country and its products well. With almost 20 years’ experience in the trade, he will develop the respective markets accordingly. The representation company represents various destination companies like Exotic Holidays in Sri Lanka, Arabian Oryx in the United Arab Emirates and Jinjiang Tours from China among others.